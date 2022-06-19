RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kate Simbalam of GMB surprises McDan on his private Jet for his birthday (Videos)

The internet was flooded with tons of McDan's photos as tabloids and many personalities took to social media to with him on his 51st birthday.

Kate Simbalam and McDan
Kate Simbalam and McDan

The chairman of the McDan Group of companies and founder of the McDan Foundation, Daniel McKorley has marked another milestone as he turned 51 on Friday, June 16, 2020.

The staff of the celebrated business mogul spearheaded by the Manager of McDan's Aviation, Kate Simbalam, a former pageant queen from Ghana's Most Beautiful pulled a major surprise for McDan in his private Jet.

In a video sighted by Pulse Ghana on Instagram, McDan was seen startled as he walked into his private jet to here a happy birthday chant in chorus by the staff which had him exclaimed mentioning Kate's name, and some others that were present with so much glee.

The video making waves online showed a beautiful yet simple set up on jet table with an elaborate chocolate cake that had his name aesthetically inscribed on it scored with fine wine and its glasses on it.

McDan who seemed blown away walked calmly to take his seat hind the beautiful set up as he called out some names of people present to as an expression of his gratitude to their cute surprise to him.

Close sources disclosed that the surprise took place in Cairo, Egypt where the business mogul and his entourage were present for a business meeting on Friday, June 13th, 2022.

Watch Here

Daniel Nti A photo model turned lifestyle writer with an eye for fashion trends, world cultures, languages, food, oceans, wild spaces and urban places by nature.

