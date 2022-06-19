Kate Simbalam of GMB surprises McDan on his private Jet for his birthday (Videos)

The staff of the celebrated business mogul spearheaded by the Manager of McDan's Aviation, Kate Simbalam, a former pageant queen from Ghana's Most Beautiful pulled a major surprise for McDan in his private Jet.

In a video sighted by Pulse Ghana on Instagram, McDan was seen startled as he walked into his private jet to here a happy birthday chant in chorus by the staff which had him exclaimed mentioning Kate's name, and some others that were present with so much glee.

The video making waves online showed a beautiful yet simple set up on jet table with an elaborate chocolate cake that had his name aesthetically inscribed on it scored with fine wine and its glasses on it.

McDan who seemed blown away walked calmly to take his seat hind the beautiful set up as he called out some names of people present to as an expression of his gratitude to their cute surprise to him.

Close sources disclosed that the surprise took place in Cairo, Egypt where the business mogul and his entourage were present for a business meeting on Friday, June 13th, 2022.