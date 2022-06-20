'Keep my children, I'll born other ones' - Shatta Wale's 'lonely' Father's day message

"Happy fathers Day to me !! Tho none of my baby mothers want me to see my own kids," Shatta Wale said in a Facebook post as some parts of the world commemorated Fathers Day yesterday.

Shatta Wale in his fathers day message has proceeded to inform his baby mamas to continue keeping his children away from him as he reveals how he is going to handle the situation. "They should keep them, ago born another ones for myself soonest," he said.

"And I will give them the same names I chose for them .. Aboooozegey !!!!," he added. None of his baby mamas has responded to his post yet though his fans got a lot to say. "I'll still wish you happy father's day don't worry, Ga children don't get lost they will come home to papa," Facebook user Eugene Doku said.

Another Facebooker, Hajia Odi Poundz said "Happy father's day to u Shatta, you are Father to many ophans you have never meet before , our prayer for u today is may u live to see your grandchildrens.........#SmBoss".

Shatta Wale has three children with three different women. Winnie, is the name of his daughter whose mother lives in Ghana and Jedidiah, is his son, who lives in London with his mother.