Kellyrae wins Nigeria’s Big Brother Naija Season 9 'No Loose Guard'

The intense final showdown featured housemates Kellyrae, Wanni, Victoria, Onyeka, Ozee, Sooj, Nelly, and Anita. In a gradual process of elimination, Sooj was the first to be evicted, followed by Anita and Ozee, leaving the remaining contestants in suspense.

Nelly was next to leave the house, and shortly after, Victoria followed, narrowing the competition down to three: Kellyrae, Wanni, and Onyeka. In a climactic moment, Onyeka was evicted, paving the way for a head-to-head between Kellyrae and Wanni. With anticipation running high, Wanni was eventually announced as the runner-up, leaving Kellyrae to celebrate a well-earned victory as the season's champion.

The grand finale was a lively and star-studded event, featuring performances by Nigerian musicians Joeboy and Qing Madi, and hosted by the show’s popular presenter, Chukwuebuka Obi-Uchendu. Throughout the event, viewers were treated to highlights of the most memorable moments from the housemates' journey during the season.