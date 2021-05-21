He will be arrested one day: Stonebwoy describes Kevin Taylor as mad (WATCH)

Kevin Taylor recently dragged Stonebwoy after he decided not to distance himself from the Fix The Country protest online.
According to Stonebwoy in the interview with Andy Dosty, Kevin's comment hurt him because his family was mentioned. "That hurt me, bro because you can talk about me but if you bring my wife and kids in then that's like you are mad".
"He should probably retract that ... I don't know where I mentioned Kevin Taylor to wish my wife and kids dead and we will look and be watching Kevin Taylor walk away for saying this thing," he added.
According to Stonebwoy, "I've reported him, we don't know what he can do or wants to do or the level hatred he has for me and we are watching but I know he is on the blacklist on a lot of big people so one day dey go catch am".