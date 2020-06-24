According to a macho man identified as Keli, he is the one who led the thugs to the venue because Kelvyn Boy has once disrespected Ashaiman. “You are mad, I don’t regret messing the programme up, I was ready for military men to arrest me,” he said.

Detailing the reason behind the attack, he said the “Mea” singer spat on Ashaiman with a derogatory comment he made sometime back. “He said if Ashaiman is a place where he’ll perform, he’ll rather go and perform somewhere else where they’ll pay him 1 cedi, 1 cedi”.

At the back of this comment, he quizzed that what Kelvyn Boy’s business in Ashaiman then, adding that he did not even pay homage to the Kings of the street in Ashaiman when he came. Watch the video below.