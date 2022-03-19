Kelvynboy arrested again; faces new charges

Known in real life as Kelvyn Brown, the artiste was granted a ¢200,000 bail on February 22, by the Adentan Circuit Court 2, presided over by Sedinam Awo Balokah.

The Court dismissed the charges against the singer on the basis of lack of evidence at the second hearing of the case on March Friday, March 18.

The fresh allegations by the prosecutor indicate that Kelvynboy has assaulted his alleged baby mama again after he was granted bail last month.

After she learned of the new allegations, the judge, Mrs. Balokah, adjourned hearing to another date.

When the Court adjourned, Kelvynboy was re-arrested while walking to his team’s car.

As Kelvynboy has not been put before court on the new charges, the police will determine whether he will be granted a police inquiry bail or not.