Video of Kennedy Agyapong's daughter's powerful speech at graduation pops up

Yvonne, the youngest of the seven daughters of Ken Agyapong graduated from the Union Catholic High School, a private school in New Jersey. She swept seven out of eight awards graduated and was made valedictorian for the ceremony.

The 18 years old beauty with brains delivered a very powerful and inspiring graduation message at the graduation as seen i a video making waves online.

Speaking to the congregation, Yvonne directed her message mainly to her colleagues urged them to never stop believing in themselves.

“I want you to have the confidence and inner strength to leave this lawn today and turn the world absolutely upside down, no matter what you do and how challenging it may be.

“You have 167 classmates who can’t wait to watch you do it. With that, I leave you with this advice for the road ahead: life will always be 100% worth living, but it might not always be worth loving, so I hope you can at least love every version of yourself along the arduous way. Once again, it has been an honor to speak to you all. The biggest of congratulations to the Class of 2022!’’