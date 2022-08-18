Ken Ofori Attah gets richer as Ghana gets poorer; Angry KKD cries out (WATCH)

“I read a report yesterday that broke my heart. I saw how Ghana owes. I also found that apparently, the Minister of Finance’s company or former company is a transaction advisor to the monies we borrow. So, as Ghana gets poorer, the Minister of Finance’s company or former company gets richer," he said.

"Is this what we want to continue in this country?” KKD lamented and added that "do we want to elect people into office, give them their pay and their pegs and allow them and their friends and their companies or their former companies to be the very beneficiaries of the woes of our country?”

Ghana’s public debt stock shot up to GH¢391.9 billion at the end of March 2022. According to data shared by the BoG, Ghana’s public debt stock at the end of March 2022 rose by some GH¢40.1 billion to GH¢391.9 billion, data from the Bank of Ghana’s May 2022 Summary of Economic and Financial Data showed.

This, in terms of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), is estimated at 78 per cent, which is slightly lower than the 80.1 percent earlier recorded in December 2021.