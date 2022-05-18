Kendrick Lamar and 8 international superstars whose visit to Ghana attracted buzz

The successful initiative attracted scores of people from the diaspora to visit Ghana including some notable superstars.

However, before 'Year of Return' and 'Beyond The Return', Ghana has always welcomed some superstars whose visits to the country attracted buzz on social media and traditional media.

Accordingly, here are ten international superstars whose visit to Ghana attracted buzz.

1. Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar Ghana Pulse Ghana

The American rapper is the latest to have surprisingly shown in Ghana. Kendrick was spotted in Ghana prior to the eve of the day he released his much-anticipated album, 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers'.

The rapper is in Ghana with his family and team and has been spotted having fun at some popular places like the Freedom Skating Park, James Town where he was seen playing football and other places.

The presence of the rapper in Ghana has seen trending across social media with myriad of comments from social media users and industry players.

2. Chance The Rapper

Vic Mensa, H.E Nana Addo and Chance The Rapper Pulse Ghana

The American rapper visited Ghana from 2021 December to January 2022. Chance The Rapper visited Ghana with his friend Vic Mensa, who is a Ghanaian-American and frequents the country once in a while.

The two rappers eventually paid a courtesy call on H.E Nana Addo and also made music with some Ghanaian musicians.

3. Cardi B

Pulse Ghana

The visit of the female rapper remains one of the most dramatic superstar's visits to Ghana.

A 'meet and greet' session was apparently scheduled for some Ghanaian celebrities to meet Cardi B, however, she was not aware and whilst the well dressed Ghanaian celebrities were waiting on her, she rather dropped a video of her in Kente bikini chewing kebab at a poolside.

In the video, she said 'welcome to Ghana bitches' and that started trending as the celebrities waiting for her felt disrespected with the likes of Afia Schwarzenegger insulting her.

She later showed up for the 'meet and greet', apologized for the delay and explained she wasn't aware.

Akuapem Poloo and Cardi B Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

She later meet Akuapem Poloo and others before performing at a show she was booked for that night.

4. Steve Harvey

Pulse Ghana

The American author and TV star was also in Ghana in 2019, not just for the Year of Return but also to shoot a Ghanaian version of his popular Family Feud game show.

Steve also made an emotional visit to Cape Coast where he said "this was real pain I felt going back to Ghana’s slave castles...I could feel my ancestors on me".

He added: "Powerful beyond words that I can explain. I encourage as many of you as possible to go HOME for your ancestors. Their strength is in each of us and we must honor their ultimate sacrifice in all that we do."

5. Ludacris

Ludacris in Ghana Pulse Ghana

The American rapper was spotted in Ghana in 2019 and social media went haywire over his presence in the country.

The rapper’s face is a very popular one in Ghanaian barbering shops on hair-cut calendars.

Ludacris in Ghana; fans say Ghanaian barbers must pay him royalties Pulse Ghana

For this purpose, fans believe he should claim royalties from Ghanaian barbers before he leaves the country because they have used him enough to advertise their businesses.

Ludaris was in Gabon before visiting Ghana with his wife. He shared some sights from his tour of the popular Cape Coast castle which stands tall in Africa when it comes to the history of how Africans were enslaved years back.

6. Memphis Depay

Pulse Ghana

The Barcelona attacker visited Ghana in 2019 for charity work. The former Manchester United star who is also of Ghanaian descent sparked conversations online following how he was living in Ghana.

Memphis Depay Pulse Ghana

He was spotted wearing the Ghanaian basic school uniform during one of his charity projects.

7. Rick Ross

Pulse Ghana

The American rapper returned to Ghana in 2019. Rick Ross in the country to perform at Mr Eazi's Detty Rave concert.

Before this, the rapper first visited in Ghana in the year 2010. Born William Leonard Roberts II, Rick Ross first performed in Ghana in December 2010 at a Fantasy Entertainment event dubbed ‘Rick Ross Live In Ghana’.

8. Jay Z

pulse senegal

The rapper's first visit to Africa was when he visited Ghana in 2006. In a television interview, he said "everyone on my team is excited about it and I'm bringing my mum with me. She wants to come to Africa".

Speaking to Chris Attoh who was then events manager at Charterhouse and TV presenter, he also noted that "I don't have any memories about Africa because this is the first time and I'm excited about it. The first thing that comes to mind about Africa is home because that was where it all started from so it's really an overwhelming experience".

Jay-Z's visit to Ghana saw him commissioning some projects on behalf of the UN across Africa and in Ghana. He also performed at the Accra International Conference Centre on October 6th 2006.

In the vide above, Batman Samini, Reggie Rockstone, Obrafuo, Wutah, and Ofori Amponsah among others shared the stage with Jay Z that night.

9. Amber Rose

ece-auto-gen

The American diva was in Ghana in 2011 for a Vodafone activation show dubbed 020 Live. The International supermodel was the guest host of the show which happened at the Dome at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Amber Rose in Ghana Pulse Ghana

Amber Rose in Ghana Pulse Ghana

Whilst in Ghana, she seized the opportunity to pursue some charity projects. She was later criticized for posting pictures that depict Africa as a poor continent. She responded with an apology.

Amber Rose in Ghana Pulse Ghana

"People have to understand that this is my first time in Africa. This is not my culture. I have never been here so if I said anything to hurt anyone’s feelings then I am really, really sorry. I saw that a lot of people on Twitter said ‘don’t just show the poverty, show the rich people. But for me, the rich people aren’t doing anything for the little kids and the people that are living in poverty so I don’t want to go hang out with the rich people," she wrote.

"I wanted to see the kids in poverty. I grew up very poor. So I wanted to go see them, help them, talk to them and inspire them to let them know they could possibly be somebody great. They can be somebody great.

So I want everyone in Ghana to know that I wasn’t just saying that ‘Ghana is a poor country and no one should ever come here.’ Anyone that I have spoken to about Ghana since I have been here, I have been saying that it’s such an amazing place. And I’m sorry for not posting pictures of rich people, but it just wasn’t for me to do," she added.