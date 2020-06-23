According to the Assin Central MP, a brother to the young millionaire, named Abass, has approached him to beg over his daring comments with medical reports that proved that Ibrah One is a bipolar patient.

Ibrah One dares Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapog speaking on Atinka TV expressed regret for responding to Ibrah’s dare. “I even regretted responding to him when I got the whole details of the boy,” he said and added that due to his condition his place is Pantang psychiatric hospital and not prison.

“The brother brought the medical record, the doctor wrote that he was not taking his drugs. My wife advised me that somebody like that when you put him in prison, you would rather worsen his condition, the best place to take him to is Pantang,” he said.

Hear more from him in the video below.