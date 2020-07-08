The controversial lady, has, over the weeks dragged the Member of Parliament for Assin Central on social media for tarnishing her daughter, Anell Agyapong’s image in public.

Moira took to Facebook a few weeks ago to rain insults on Kennedy Agyapong for tagging their daughter, Anell, a drug addict and denouncing her on live television.

Using the live streaming feature on Mark Zuckerberg’s app, she publicly showed her outburst and called Kennedy names in a series of videos.

But she is now remorseful after her actions, and she is calling on the politician to let go of the past because the ‘past is not the present’.

“Ken, I beg you, accept your daughter,” she said while on her knees and in tears in her latest live video on Facebook.

