Amanda and Christabel Agyapong, two daughters of the controversial Ghanaian lawmaker for the Asin Central constituency have teamed up to release a new reality series that will throw more light on the life of the Agyapong family.
Kennedy Agyapong's daughters drop new series featuring KiDi, Eugy and others (WATCH)
If you've loved Keeping Keeping Up With the Kardashians then there is new keeping-up content that will be of your interest as the daughters of Kennedy Agyapong have ventured into the reality show culture.
Recommended articles
The reality show, titled ‘The Cedi Life’, shares more information on their large nuclear family including the names of their 20 siblings and it features Kidi, Eugy Official and some of their friends known as Kwame, Nannette Boakye and Wilglory Tanjong
A brief synopsis of the first episode which premiered on YouTube on Monday, March 6, 2023 reads: “Excitement is in the air as everyone arrives and reconnects at the official welcome party of the Detty December season in Accra, Ghana.”
The episode features the other children of the Ghanaian politician who is seeking to be the NPP flagbearer for the 2024 elections. In the episode, the Agyapong children who disclosed they don't live in Ghana captured their best moments from their trip to Ghana in December 2022.
Watch it below and share your thoughts with us.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh