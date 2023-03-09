Kennedy Agyapong's daughters drop new series featuring KiDi, Eugy and others (WATCH)

The reality show, titled ‘The Cedi Life’, shares more information on their large nuclear family including the names of their 20 siblings and it features Kidi, Eugy Official and some of their friends known as Kwame, Nannette Boakye and Wilglory Tanjong

A brief synopsis of the first episode which premiered on YouTube on Monday, March 6, 2023 reads: “Excitement is in the air as everyone arrives and reconnects at the official welcome party of the Detty December season in Accra, Ghana.”

The episode features the other children of the Ghanaian politician who is seeking to be the NPP flagbearer for the 2024 elections. In the episode, the Agyapong children who disclosed they don't live in Ghana captured their best moments from their trip to Ghana in December 2022.