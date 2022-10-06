Kenyan socialite shockingly loses enhanced curves in new photos; says she nearly died

According to her, she nearly died. "THE REBIRTH …This has been the hardest phase in my life, Due to health risks & complications , I had to undergo surgery. It’s Still very unbelievable But I’ve come to terms with it & learnt to love myself regardless," she said.

Pulse Ghana

Advising women to love their natural bodies, she said, "ladies; pls learn to love yourself & don’t ever let peer pressure rush u into things that will ruin you in future. I’m lucky to be alive, God loves me so much".

In the post that has gone viral, she continued that "honestly It’s been pretty hard, I didn’t even celebrate my bday this year, but here we are. Happy birthday to me. New me. I’ve come to appreciate life & never take things for granted. Thanks to my family, especially my husband for being there for me".

Pulse Ghana

She added that "to my fans: I am still the same sweetest Vera Sidika and that hasn’t changed. I appreciate y’all love & support & pray you will walk through this journey with me.

However, has not detailed the exact health challenge she went through but she promised to publicly share her story.

Pulse Ghana

"I will be posting my surgery journey videos here, for those who have been thinking of getting booty surgery or changing anything on their bodies this might change your mind. Peace & Love," she concluded.