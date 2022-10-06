RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kenyan socialite shockingly loses enhanced curves in new photos; says she nearly died

Selorm Tali

Curvaceous Kenyan socialite, Queen Vee, has left her fans in shock after she shared a new photo of herself on social media.

Queen Vee
Queen Vee

In the new photo, Queen Vee, who was known for her curvaceous body lost all her curves. The Kenyan Instagram star has opened up about losing her curves as she is now advising ladies to love their natural bodies.

According to her, she nearly died. "THE REBIRTH …This has been the hardest phase in my life, Due to health risks & complications , I had to undergo surgery. It’s Still very unbelievable But I’ve come to terms with it & learnt to love myself regardless," she said.

Queen Vee
Queen Vee Pulse Ghana

Advising women to love their natural bodies, she said, "ladies; pls learn to love yourself & don’t ever let peer pressure rush u into things that will ruin you in future. I’m lucky to be alive, God loves me so much".

In the post that has gone viral, she continued that "honestly It’s been pretty hard, I didn’t even celebrate my bday this year, but here we are. Happy birthday to me. New me. I’ve come to appreciate life & never take things for granted. Thanks to my family, especially my husband for being there for me".

Queen Vee
Queen Vee Pulse Ghana

She added that "to my fans: I am still the same sweetest Vera Sidika and that hasn’t changed. I appreciate y’all love & support & pray you will walk through this journey with me.

However, has not detailed the exact health challenge she went through but she promised to publicly share her story.

Queen Vee
Queen Vee Pulse Ghana

"I will be posting my surgery journey videos here, for those who have been thinking of getting booty surgery or changing anything on their bodies this might change your mind. Peace & Love," she concluded.

Before this post, Vera Sidika has been off social media for a while by not posting her current photos. This came after the Kenyan socialite got pregnant and successfully welcomed a child.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
