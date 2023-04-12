ADVERTISEMENT
Do the right thing; Kevin Taylor descends on MTN over abrupt cancellation of zone bundle

Selorm Tali

Kevin Taylor has descended on MTN for abruptly cancelling a data offer without informing its customers.

The Ghanaian Telecommunication Company has been running an affordable offer called 'zone bundle' for over a year now, however, users of the network are not able to subscribe to the offer again.

Reportedly, it has been cancelled without any official statement from MTN, leaving the costumers of the network upset.

Adding his two cents to the trending topic among internet users, especially on TikTok, Loud Silence's Kevin Taylor has called out MTN Ghana CEO, Selorm Adadevor, over the company's action.

"MTN Ghana CEO Selorm Adadevoh Your Ghanaian customers of Zone bundle need to be treated with respect and not like fools.

If you have an internet offer you are turning off for whatever reason, you don’t do that abruptly, you serve notice and give reasons why the offer is being taken off because you have a contract with your customers.

Will Mtn be Mtn if users decide to ditch the network provider for another one? Do not in your thinking believe Mtn cannot collapse in Ghana if the users decide to revolt against some of these useless unilateral decisions your outfit takes.

There are a lot more sophisticated companies that collapsed in many part of the world because of similar actions as Mtn Ghana takes here in Ghana.

You know Mtn cannot do whatever they have done to the Zone Bundle offer by just taking off without notice to their clients in any European Country or America right? Do the Right Thing!"

