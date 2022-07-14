“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” a rep for Kardashian tells the news outlet.

Tristan and Khloe with their daughter, True Pulse Ghana

“We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family,” the source added. Meanwhile, the reality star and basket player are said not to be on talking terms over Tristan's 2021 baby mama scandal after he impregnated Maralee Nichols.

Khloe called it quits with Thompson after a paternity test proved that he is the father of the fitness model Maralee Nichols’ now-6-month-old son, Theo.

"Kardashian and Thompson are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters. Multiple sources add that the baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed that Tristan, 31, was having a baby with someone else," the website said.