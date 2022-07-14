The couple is expanding their family as they are expecting their second child together. TMZ reports that Khloe and Tristan are expecting a baby via surrogate. The baby who will be a younger sibling to True is said to have been conceived in November 2021.
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson expecting second child together
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are still growing their ties stronger despite all the cheating scandals and their break-up.
“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” a rep for Kardashian tells the news outlet.
“We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family,” the source added. Meanwhile, the reality star and basket player are said not to be on talking terms over Tristan's 2021 baby mama scandal after he impregnated Maralee Nichols.
Khloe called it quits with Thompson after a paternity test proved that he is the father of the fitness model Maralee Nichols’ now-6-month-old son, Theo.
"Kardashian and Thompson are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters. Multiple sources add that the baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed that Tristan, 31, was having a baby with someone else," the website said.
“Khloé and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal hit. By then, Khloé was just like, ‘I’m going to be doing it by myself,” an insider told Page Six, with another saying that "Kardashian has been openly talking to friends about having the baby since before Christmas".
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh