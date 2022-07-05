KiDi and son share amazing moment together [Video]

After, the singer cradled his son in his bosom as they enjoyed each other’s company.

Although most celebrities choose to keep their children in the background, KiDi mostly make public moments he shares with his fans.

The current Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year shocked Ghanaians in 2019 when he revealed that he has a three-year-old son.

In a post on Instagram, KiDi said "3 years on and you’ve brought me nothing but happiness and blessings. I bless the day you came into my life. Daddy Loves you to the Moon and back”.

Ever since the post, KiDi has been spotted with his son countless times but he has been reluctant to disclose who the mother of his child is. According to him, Zane was born when he was 23 years old with a lady who is older than him.

For a long time, this was the only information known about KiDi’s baby mama.

In April 2022, a video shared by FameBugs, a popular Ghanaian celebrity blog, Zane was seen with a lady. FameBugs indicated that she is KiDi’s baby mama and she took their son out to a birthday party.