Whilst the singer remained a discussion on social media over how he was 'sacked' from an interview for appearing late, fans dug out tweets KiDi posted in 2014 trolling Sarkodie and at a point even picking M.anifest over the “Highest” rapper.

In one of the tweets, he said “Like play Sarkodie wey 2 awards. But I want M.anifest to win” and in another post in 2013 he said, “After R2Bees wins this BET Award, Sarkodie can shut about being the only Ghanaian artiste with BET”.

READ ALSO: That was a stupid act; Afia Schwarzenegger demands apology from Accra FM for KiDi

Screenshot of KiDi's tweet choosing M.anifest over Sarkodie

Rapper M.anifest

Some fans have been trying to rely on the old tweets to assert that KiDi hates Sarkodie. Amidst the debate, other fans also fetched out old tweets where the singer showed support for King Sark.

The “Say Cheese” singer did not waste time issue an apology the moments the tweets surfaced. According to him, he was too young then and did not understand those tweets could come to hunt him later. See the tweets below plus his apology in the tweet below.