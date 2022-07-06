KiDi begs Daddy Lumba to feature on his song else he'll never release it

According to the afrobeat artist, he has a song that he will never release if he doesn't get Daddy Lumba to feature on it.

Pulse Ghana

“I have a song that I’ve told my team that this song will never come out until I have Daddy Lumba on it.” Further pleading to the Ghanaian legend, KiDi added that “Daddy, with all due respect, I want to have you on that song.”

Detailing why he wants the highlife legend on his song, KiDi said “Daddy Lumba is my dad’s favourite artist growing up. I would play his songs every morning. I can sing a lot of his songs.”