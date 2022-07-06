Despite being the reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, KiDi says one of the things he is still looking forward to attain in the Ghanaian music industry is a feature with High Life Legend, Daddy Lumba.
KiDi begs Daddy Lumba to feature on his song else he'll never release it
KiDi with his talent and hard work has unlocked so many good things for himself but he is to unlock a feature with Daddy Lumba.
According to the afrobeat artist, he has a song that he will never release if he doesn't get Daddy Lumba to feature on it.
“I have a song that I’ve told my team that this song will never come out until I have Daddy Lumba on it.” Further pleading to the Ghanaian legend, KiDi added that “Daddy, with all due respect, I want to have you on that song.”
Detailing why he wants the highlife legend on his song, KiDi said “Daddy Lumba is my dad’s favourite artist growing up. I would play his songs every morning. I can sing a lot of his songs.”
Asked if he has made any move to meet Daddy Lumba, he said “I was supposed to meet him at a show at the National Theatre, but I left earlier. I don’t want our conversation to be on the phone. I want to meet him in person and tell him, ‘ Daddy, I want you on a song’. I want to meet the greatest musician.”
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh