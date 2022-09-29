The Ghanaian singer has been trending since yesterday after his old tweets resurfaced online. In most of the tweets which are distasteful, KiDi trolled the likes of H.E Nana Addo, Ex-President John Mahama, the late President Mills among other Ghanaian celebrities.
KiDi once called Delay an 'illiterate' and she has responded (SCREENSHOT)
KiDi is the hottest Ghanaian artiste right now and it's not because he has dropped a banging 4-track EP.
One of his old tweets about TV Presenter, Delay, has also popped. KiDi in the tweet described the TV host as an illiterate.
"I think Delay is an illeterate *shruggs*" KiDi said in the tweet that he posted in 2012, 30th June. The old tweet has now caught the attention of Delay and she has responded.
She shared a screenshot of the tweet and said "Illiteracy is not a crime. I guess the end justifies the means after all. I made it in life so that’s what matters! Click on the link below to watch my interview with Kidi!"
Meanwhile, KiDi has issued an apology over his old tweets this morning. He said "Years ago, when I was young and ignorant and didn't understand the implications and consequences of my words, I tweeted things that were inappropriate and unkind".
"As I matured, I came to be extremely regretful of these actions and how they affected the parties involved. I want to apologise again to everyone for the statements I made, and use this to remind us all to be mindful of the things we say and how they affect people. Let's be Kind to each other," he concluded.
All these come amidst KiDi in the middle of promoting his new EP titled '4Play'. The 4-track project was released 23rd September 2022. KiDi has wowed his fans with a spectacular music video for one of the songs on the EP.
He featured superstars, Nana Ama McBrown and Adjetey Anang in the visual for his 'Champagne' track. The video has gathered over 1.6 million views on YouTube in less than 8 days after its release. Check it out below.
