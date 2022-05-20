KiDi receives massive welcome at alma mater, donates ₵15k

Among the students were teachers and some members of the Accra Academy Old Boys Association (AAOBA).

In the caption of the post, he indicated that he was supported by some companies to make a donation to the schools National Science and Maths Quiz group.

“Went back to my high school yesterday together with my family @fidelitybankgh, @Samsung_Ghana and @KFC_Ghana to donate a little something to national science and maths quiz focus group. We {were} lit #kfcGhana #GalaxyAseries #FidelityBank.”

The official Twitter page of the school, @bleoofficial revealed that KiDi donated GH₵15,000 to the NSMQ Group.

KiDi, a high-life and afrobeats singer-songwriter, is known officially as Dennis Nana Dwamena. He is signed to Lynx Entertainment and is best known for his hit single ‘Odo.’

At the 23rd edition of the Ghana Music Awards, KiDi won the coveted 'Artiste of the Year' award and also won top awards including Album of the Year and Most Popular Song of the Year.