In a video the artiste posted on his Twitter account, hundreds of students of the Senior High School are seen cheering him on as he walked onto a platform on the school’s premises.
KiDi receives massive welcome at alma mater, donates ₵15k
The reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, KiDi, was given a rousing welcome when he visited his alma mater, Accra Academy on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Among the students were teachers and some members of the Accra Academy Old Boys Association (AAOBA).
In the caption of the post, he indicated that he was supported by some companies to make a donation to the schools National Science and Maths Quiz group.
“Went back to my high school yesterday together with my family @fidelitybankgh, @Samsung_Ghana and @KFC_Ghana to donate a little something to national science and maths quiz focus group. We {were} lit #kfcGhana #GalaxyAseries #FidelityBank.”
The official Twitter page of the school, @bleoofficial revealed that KiDi donated GH₵15,000 to the NSMQ Group.
KiDi, a high-life and afrobeats singer-songwriter, is known officially as Dennis Nana Dwamena. He is signed to Lynx Entertainment and is best known for his hit single ‘Odo.’
At the 23rd edition of the Ghana Music Awards, KiDi won the coveted 'Artiste of the Year' award and also won top awards including Album of the Year and Most Popular Song of the Year.
In 2015, KiDi joined the MTN Hitmaker competition. He went on to win the competition and was later signed to Lynx Entertainment. He shot to prominence in 2017 when he released "Say You Love Me," a song he not only composed but also arranged and produced.
