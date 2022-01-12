According to the Ghanaian media business mogul, he has put in measures to stop the TV station he manages from airing any music by King Promise. In a follow-up discussion on Hitz FM, he has detailed what fueled him to take such a decision.
'Killbeatz insulted me' - Sadiq details reason for blacklisting King Promise (VIDEO)
Sadiq Abdulai Abu who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 3 Media Networks announced that he has blacklisted King Promise on 3 Music TV.
Sadiq explains that members of King Promise's management team have disrespected him multiple times and he wasn't ready to take any more disrespect from them.
Narrating what happened, he recounted how the singer's team made things unnecessarily complicated for his outfit to book King Promise for a show. "I was in a meeting and I had 10 missed calls from Killbeatz, this is the second time Killbeatz had to do that where he calls me and throws in insults," he said.
He continued that "ten missed calls so I picked up and he went off and I was yo, what the f is wrong? Is it about money? But what is it, whatever situation you have, I can sort it out immediately ... he went off off ... and there is a lot of back story to this".
In the video below, Sadiq said he had to put it out to make it known to those talents that he is not going tolerate such disrespect from them anymore.
