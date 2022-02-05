Kim and Ye's divorce turns dramatic on social media over North's TikTok videos (WATCH)

Kanye West called out the mother of his children a few times now after filling their divorce and he is still got a concern as he shared his new worry yesterday. According to him, he is unhappy his 8-year-old daughter is being put on TikTok against his will.

"SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?" he said in a caption to a screenshot of a TikTok video Kim recorded with North.

Kanye's post has triggered a reply from Kim who also took to social media to call him out for making their divorce detrimental to their family. "Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kim wrote.

In a lengthy response shared on Instastory, she continued that “as the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

She added, “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with tryin to control and manipulate the situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way. I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

kim Kardashian's post Pulse Ghana