Kim Kardashian fails law exam the second time

Kim made the revelation when she got her results on the final episode of the famed ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, a reality show that ended on Thursday after 14 years, having catapulted the family to global fame and fortune.

She disclosed that her aim is to open her own law firm, hence, her decision to study law.

Kim noted that she was “bummed” about the result, which was “a little bit worse” than her first attempt earlier this year.

“I failed… I just have to not stress about it. I just have to do better in the future,” she said.

She, however, pledged to take the exam for a third time later this month.