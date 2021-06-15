RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kim Kardashian fails law exam the second time

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Kim Kardashian has disclosed that she has failed her first-year law exam for a second time.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian is studying to become a lawyer very soon [Instagram/KimKardashianWest] Pulse Nigeria

According to the TV star and businesswoman, she was taking the baby bar exam, a one-day test that is taken after a year’s study, but she wasn’t successful.

Recommended articles

Kim made the revelation when she got her results on the final episode of the famed ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, a reality show that ended on Thursday after 14 years, having catapulted the family to global fame and fortune.

She disclosed that her aim is to open her own law firm, hence, her decision to study law.

Kim noted that she was “bummed” about the result, which was “a little bit worse” than her first attempt earlier this year.

“I failed… I just have to not stress about it. I just have to do better in the future,” she said.

She, however, pledged to take the exam for a third time later this month.

The wife who currently is divorcing her husband Kanye West said when successful, she wants to open her own law firm focusing on sentencing and prison reform.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

3 side-effects of condoms you never knew

Condom

3 things women do when they are cheating

Cheating

Abena Korkor shames Eugene Nkansah with screenshot of him begging to lick her (VIDEO)

Abena Korkor and Eugene Nkansah

20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day

20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day