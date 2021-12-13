RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kim Kardashian finally passes the bar exam after 3 failed attempts

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The reality TV star recounts all the hurdles she faced while trying to pass the exam.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian [Instagram/KimKardashian]
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian [Instagram/KimKardashian]

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has finally passed the bar exam.

The mother of four shared the big news via her Instagram page on Monday, December 12, 2021.

"OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me," she wrote.

"I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses😉)"

She went on to thank some special people who stood behind her in the cause of her study.

"A big thank you to @vanjones68 who talked me into going to law school in the first place before introducing me to @jessicajackson and @edyhaney who have brought me along to watch their every move in the court room. I respect them so much and appreciate you both for letting me tag along and ask all of the little questions along the way," she added.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian [Instagram/KimKardashian]
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian [Instagram/KimKardashian] Pulse Nigeria

What this means is that the reality TV star is just one more bar exam away from officially becoming a lawyer.

It would be recalled that the reality TV star failed after several attempts at the exam.

Kim signed up in 2019 to study law, taking after her late dad and popular lawyer, Robert Kardashian.

She started off with a 4-year apprenticeship at a San Francisco-based law firm

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

