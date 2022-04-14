The reality star shot to fame after the sex tape that shows her having sexual intercourse with her then-boyfriend, Ray J, was leaked. Though Kim has been able to turn the scandal around to build a fortune out of it, it's all not over for her yet.
Kim Kardashian in tears: calls Kanye as son reportedly sees her second sex tape
Kim Kardashian's 2007 sex tape is seemingly coming back to hunt her.
Reports have gone rife that a second part of the sex tape is in the air. This emanates from a new scene from Kim's new reality show.
TMZ states that the 6-year-old son of Kimye, Saint, asked his mom about "a pop-up ad he stumbled upon touting alleged unseen footage from her days with Ray J". According to the website, upon Saint's questions about opo-up ad, Kim went into a frenzy.
"She freaks out/phones attorneys, demanding they stay on top of it and threatening legal action against those who might leak any would-be unearthed material that may or may not exist," TMZ reported.
“Kim knows that Ray J made other tapes of them together,” a New York Post source close to the reality TV star said and added that "some of the footage is extremely personal. ‘Over my dead body, is this happening again,’ she has told lawyers.”
Kim tells her attorneys in the teaser of the new reality show that "she's willing to sue over any unreleased footage that might exist/leak, or against anyone who resurfaces her actual sex tape ... and she's pretty emotional," TMZ said added that "she even called Kanye in the scene to vent".
However, this is exactly how their old E! show started with a similar scene, therefore, some Netizens and pop culture followers say this scene is a deja vu, that only features her children now.
