Kim Kardashian in tears: calls Kanye as son reportedly sees her second sex tape

Reports have gone rife that a second part of the sex tape is in the air. This emanates from a new scene from Kim's new reality show.

Pulse Nigeria

TMZ states that the 6-year-old son of Kimye, Saint, asked his mom about "a pop-up ad he stumbled upon touting alleged unseen footage from her days with Ray J". According to the website, upon Saint's questions about opo-up ad, Kim went into a frenzy.

"She freaks out/phones attorneys, demanding they stay on top of it and threatening legal action against those who might leak any would-be unearthed material that may or may not exist," TMZ reported.

“Kim knows that Ray J made other tapes of them together,” a New York Post source close to the reality TV star said and added that "some of the footage is extremely personal. ‘Over my dead body, is this happening again,’ she has told lawyers.”

Pulse Ghana

Kim tells her attorneys in the teaser of the new reality show that "she's willing to sue over any unreleased footage that might exist/leak, or against anyone who resurfaces her actual sex tape ... and she's pretty emotional," TMZ said added that "she even called Kanye in the scene to vent".