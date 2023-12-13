Santana believes that King Paluta, who has consistently delivered hit songs and dominated music trends, is deserving of the prestigious award.
King Paluta must be crowned VGMA new artiste of the year - Abeikua Santana
Prominent Ghanaian broadcaster, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, popularly known as Abeiku Santana, has voiced strong support for rap sensation King Paluta to be crowned New Artiste of the Year at the upcoming Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).
Expressing his endorsement, Abeiku Santana emphasized the significance of recognizing King Paluta's achievements, stating that it would be "totally disastrous" if King Paluta is not named as New Artiste of the Year.
Santana, who is a member of the VGMA Board, pledged to vote for King Paluta, expressing confidence in the artist's deserving win.
King Paluta has had a remarkable year with back-to-back hits, including "Yahitte" and "Sika Aba Fie," accumulating over five million streams under the review period. Notably, rap legend Okyeame Kwame commended King Paluta as one of the most significant music prodigies from the Ashanti Region.
The impact of King Paluta's music is evident in the continued success of his track "Sika Aba Fie," which is still gaining momentum on various social media platforms, including TikTok, where it has been used over a million times by users.
