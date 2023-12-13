King Paluta must be crowned VGMA new artiste of the year - Abeikua Santana

Expressing his endorsement, Abeiku Santana emphasized the significance of recognizing King Paluta's achievements, stating that it would be "totally disastrous" if King Paluta is not named as New Artiste of the Year.

Santana, who is a member of the VGMA Board, pledged to vote for King Paluta, expressing confidence in the artist's deserving win.

King Paluta has had a remarkable year with back-to-back hits, including "Yahitte" and "Sika Aba Fie," accumulating over five million streams under the review period. Notably, rap legend Okyeame Kwame commended King Paluta as one of the most significant music prodigies from the Ashanti Region.

