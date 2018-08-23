Pulse.com.gh logo
King Paluta talks sugar mummy and Guru’s signing


WATCH King Paluta talks rejecting 15k cedis offer from sugar mummy and Guru’s signing

From rejecting 15k cedis offer from sugar mummy to Guru’s signing, King Paluta shares his story.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
King Paluta play

King Paluta

Industry’s newcomer King Paluta has shared a touching story about life after NKZ Music label signing and his encounter with a rich woman (sugar mummy).

The newest favourite rap star in an interview with Enterchat Show disclosed that following his signing to Guru’s record label, he got sick for seven months.

He, however, believes that the sickness could be a spiritual attack from a fellow rapper even though he refused to name the suspect.

“Guru stood by my side and took care of me when I got sick for 7 months. He didn’t give up on me and I thank God for his kind heart.

I’m about to make more hits under NKZ music” King Paluta divulged.

READ MORE: Sarkodie is the biggest Ghanaian artiste in Nigeria - Victor AD

King Paluta also talked about how he rejected a 15,000 cedis offer from a rich old woman (sugar mummy) who wanted to date him.

Paluta believes that love is a beautiful thing and will never be in any relationship with another woman (regardless of the age) if there is no love.

He has also announced a collaboration with rapper Flowking Stone. The song is almost ready and will soon be released.

Watch the interview below:

 

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

