King Promise breaks silence on Baba Sadiq's 'disrespectful' claims and blacklist

Narrating what happened, he recounted how the singer's team made things unnecessarily complicated for his outfit to book King Promise for a show. "I was in a meeting and I had 10 missed calls from Killbeatz, this is the second time Killbeatz had to do that where he calls me and throws in insults," he said.

Killbeatz Pulse Ghana

He continued "ten missed calls so I picked up and he went off and I was yo, what the f is wrong? Is it about money? But what is it, whatever situation you have, I can sort it out immediately ... he went off off ... and there is a lot of back story to this".

Speaking publicly for the first time about Sadiq's blacklist, King Promise, refuted the claims made by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 3 Media Networks. He also emphasized that he is not hurt because he has never disrespected him in any way.

“I’m not hurt by what he did. When you have done something, then it gets to you, but I haven’t done anything. I was looking forward to performing at Wildaland. It looked beautiful, but we didn’t come to an agreement,” he said.

He further stated that “Sadiq is a very integral part of the industry. I’ve known him even before I blew up. I have not spoken to him in a long time. The last time he came around, I didn’t know he had a problem with me.”

“I haven’t spoken to him, so how can I disrespect him. The whole issue was just arriving at an understanding, but I think it could have been handled differently,” he added.

The ‘Slow Down’ singer emphasizes that the industry is facing challenges that need solutions, therefore, it isn’t prudent to promote division.