King Promise reacts to Samini’s rants about Black Stars’ official anthem

This response is coming after days after, Ghanaian reggae and dancehall musician Samini described Ghana’s official Qatar World Cup song as wack.

Samini in a tweet said that the Ghana Football Authority (GFA) could have employed someone to do a better job adding that the song cannot be compared to the previous World Cup tunes which received great reviews from music lovers.

"The new black starts [stars] song tho, do we have to learn it before the world cup ? whoever chose it probably wrote it too. Eiiiii track na 3y3 ya saaa no! Hmmm a few of us could have done a better job at that Chale anaa meeb)dam lol. but vim still for the boys. Go Ghana,"

@KwekuFlick did the joint already… thot they would have called the young man and just done the right thing. Simple. Maybe this will make sense to you. It’s not about me. It’s the track oooooo Tom. 3ny3 d3 baako s3i. But we go learn am Chale … ok bye," Samini wrote.

The Dancehall musician in a response to critics on Twitter reminded them of his partnership and works Blak Stars. He clarified that he has no hate for the artiste who was employed to compose the 2022 Black Stars song for the World Cup.

He wrote: "I Did Germany 2006, performed the official song at the closing ceremony at SA 2010. 2014 was yawa and 2018 we no fit go. Been there done that 4get hype. The morale of my statement beyond politics, typos and grammatical errors remains the fact that the track is wack in my Opinions."

Ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) outdoored Black Stars (Bring Back the Love), a new song composed by King Promise as the official song for the national team.