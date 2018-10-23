Pulse.com.gh logo
‘I was her puppet’ – King Promise responds to threats of legal suit from businesswoman



  • Published:
play

Fast-rising Ghanaian artiste King Promise has called the bluff of Dubai-based businesswoman Yasmin Behzadi who threatened to sue him for neglecting her.

Yasmin recently made the headlines after she claimed that she backed King Promise with a huge sum of money to help him build his career.

Speaking on Accra-based Hitz FM, she said despite supporting the singer’s career with $150,000, he has neglected her.

According to her, she spent the said amount on high budget music video shoots in Dubai, travelling, expenses, luxury cars, Hollywood producers, and promotions.

Explaining further, she said she even turned her house into a studio just for the singer. “I have all the evidence,” she added.

The Dubai-based businesswoman therefore threatened to take legal action against King Promise for neglecting her.

Responding to this, the artiste and his management have denied exploiting Yasmin, as she sought to claim.

Singer, King Promise play

Singer, King Promise

 

In a statement, King Promise admitted that he used to work with her, but clarified that she stopped supporting him long ago.

He explained that he was virtually a “puppet” under Yasmin, adding that she once labelled him “a waste product” after halting her support towards him.

“Her claims of spending $150,000 was due to her own unilateral decisions and luxurious lifestyles, even if she indeed has spent that much,”  sections of the statement read.

“Yasmin gave up along the line when her financial expectations were not being met, to the extent of calling King Promise 'a waste product'. It was at this point that Killbeatz, signed King Promise onto his Legacy Life Entertainment Label and started everything at fresh.”

The statement added: “It is instructive to note that Yasmin has not invested a dime in any of King Promise' recent projects(Songs) and so her claim of spending $150000 is preposterous and smacks of an individual with the intent to reap what she has not sown.”

Read the full statement below:

STATEMENT TO CLARIFY ISSUES RAISED BY YASMIN BEHZADI

Our attention has been drawn to a series of allegations made by one Yasmin Behzadi against Gregory Promise Bortey Newman popularly known as, King Promise.

It is not our interest to engage in public spats of exchanges with Yasmin Behzadi, but what we seek to do is merely to clarify the issues as put out by her in order to bring some form of closure.  

King Promise worked with Yasmin Behzadi and Producer Ced Solo on an EP which was titled 'African King" in 2014. The first single of that EP was 'No Problems' as rightly stated by her. King Promise being a creative person was stifled and restricted from working and producing music under the EP. 

There were countless times King Promise was refused from working on features with artistes because Yasmin had issues with them. He became a puppet under the contract with Yasmin. As a businesswoman, Yasmine should know that returns on investments don’t come right after investments are made especially in the music business. 

It takes a while for these investments to mature. She asked for profits a month after the release of 'Thank God' which was produced by Killbeatz in 2016. Killbeatz explained the nature of music business to her which she neglected. Her claims of spending $150,000 was due to her own unilateral decisions and luxurious lifestyles, even if she indeed has spent that much. 

Yasmin gave up along the line when her financial expectations were not being met, to the extent of calling King Promise 'a waste product'. It was at this point that Killbeatz, signed King Promise onto his Legacy Life Entertainment Label and started everything at fresh. Killbeatz enlightened King Promise about the music business and supported him into releasing all his hit songs till date. 

These include but not limited to, 'Double Trouble', 'Oh Yeah', 'Hey Sexy', 'Selfish'. 

It is instructive to note that Yasmin has not invested a dime in any of King Promise' recent projects(Songs) and so her claim of spending $150000 is preposterous and smacks of an individual with the intent to reap what she has not sown.

King Promise is forever grateful for what Yasmine did for him in his early days of experimenting with music and still sees her as a big sister.

Thank you.

