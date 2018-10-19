King Promise to be sued by a woman who spent $150k on his career

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

news

Dubai-based businesswoman,Yasmin Behzadi, has threatened to take legal action against singer King Promise.

According to reports, Yasmin is crying of neglect after allegedly giving out huge sums of money to help build the musician’s career.

Famed for being the woman behind rapper Sarkodie’s clothing line, Sark Collection, the businesswoman is angry that King Promise does not recognise her for her immense contribution to his career.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Yasmin Basadi letting out her anger and disappointment stated that she met the musician, who was then called Boy P, through Sarkodie.

Yasmin said they met at a hotel and “after listening to [him], I felt he’s got the talent” and she decided to sign him.

She narrated that, after signing him and helping change his name from Boy P to King Promise, she set up YB Records to help push King Promise’s music.

According to her, she spent in excess of $150,000 on high budget music videos shoots in Dubai, travelling, expenses, luxury cars, Hollywood producers, and promotions.

Explaining further, She said she even turned her house into a studio just for the singer. “I have all the evidence,” she added.

Yasmin said she told King Promise never to betray her and it’s unfortunate that, “people forget where they come from [and] who helped them.”

“Till today, [King] Promise hasn’t given me a call,” she said.

For her next line of action, she said she will take legal action against the musician soon.