King Promise’s camp shows receipt for GHc17K vest to calm ‘banku’ accusations

Selorm Tali

King Promise has been accused of wearing 'banku' - a Ghanaian jargon for imitation or fake clothes.

The singer is however silencing his critics as he is proving that he has got what it takes to break his bank to buy original clothes. The 'banku' accusation was around a black and cream sweater the singer wore.

A social media user posted a photo of King Promise in the vest and highlighted it is a fake Dior vest. In response, a member from King Promise's management posted a receipt for the vest to show that it is original.

According to the details on the receipt, the vest was purchased for 1500 British Pounds which when converted to Ghanaian currency will be around GH17,000.

"Lol how come he couldn’t buy from Dior shop?" a Twitter user wrote after seeing the pots but another replied, "if you buy ideal milk from melcom, you dey get nestle receipt or melcom receipt? Lol".

Another Twitter user @IAm_MrTetteh who doubts the receipt said "Different receipt bro. It’s for a different Dior product. The receipt no get item name and description. Lastly, Dior x CACTUS JACK oversized Sleeveless Sweater is only available on the Dior website…Even Farfetch and Stock X no get…Selfridges too no get Your man just do big yawa!"

See more tweets below.

