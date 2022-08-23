RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

KKD shames Paul Adom Otchere; says 'you came to flirt with your side chick at my event'

Selorm Tali

Ace Ghanaian broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, has responded to to Paul Adom-Otchere's comment describing him as an envious person.

Paul on his Good Evening Ghana show challenged KKD over his viral statement about the government’s borrowing on the Eurobond markets and allegations that Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is profiting from Ghana’s indebtedness through Databank.

Responding to KKD's comment, Paul said “that’s not analysis, that’s pure jealousy, envy and it is foolishness". A comment that has infuriated Mr Kwasi Kyei Darkwah.

Whilst speaking Onua FM’s morning show with Captain Smart KKD described Paul as his younger brother and recalled an instance where he did him a favour that benefited a concubine.

He said: “I used to organize programmes at Movenpick. Do you remember that the day you expressed interest in coming, I reserved seats for you and your concubine even though the place was fully packed?

So, don’t do that. Maybe the lady wasn’t your concubine but she was all over the place; you should have told her you’re a married man so she should stop the flirty gestures in public. Some of these ladies may be with you because they’re poor. Your wife is my little sister; that’s my ex, Nana Yaa’s friend, so I know her very well.

He continued that “he (Adom-Otchere) is not part of the elders, but a child who is deployed by elders to abuse other elders should remember that it is because of the prominent person’s cloth that the dog barks when he approaches.

But when the dog is restrained and the prominent person sits with the elders to chat, the dog is returned to the cage. Advise yourself. Do not insult a person who is your elder. I love you too much,” he emphasized.

Hear more from him in the video below.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
