KKD shares regrets from broken marriage; says 'I go to UK weekends to make love to her'

“Looking back, one of the things I would have corrected was quitting my job to live with my wife and kids in the United Kingdom. I wouldn’t have divorced her. But we could have found a way to fix it,” he said.

Speaking to Anthony Dzamefe on A Father’s Day Out show, he recounted that he was once a general manager at a prestigious company in Ghana whilst his wife was living in the United Kingdom with their two kids as she couldn’t find a job in Ghana.

In a report by 3news.com, the senior broadcaster, real name, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, added that his wife refused to return after staying overseas for a while, forcing him to travel to the UK often to check on his family.

“I used to buy tickets and travel on weekends just to make love to my wife and check on the family. I was young, and I could afford it. So why not,” KKD said and added that “I got tired of the long-distance relationship. So I quit my job," to go and live with my family.