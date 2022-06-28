According to the ace Ghanaian broadcaster, he prioritized his wife over his good-paying job in Ghana but that wasn't a wise decision to save his marriage from collapsing. He revealed that at some point in life, he was travelling to the UK for weekends just to make love to his wife who refused to come back to Ghana.
KKD shares regrets from broken marriage; says 'I go to UK weekends to make love to her'
KKD has shared his regret in choosing his wife and family over his job.
“Looking back, one of the things I would have corrected was quitting my job to live with my wife and kids in the United Kingdom. I wouldn’t have divorced her. But we could have found a way to fix it,” he said.
Speaking to Anthony Dzamefe on A Father’s Day Out show, he recounted that he was once a general manager at a prestigious company in Ghana whilst his wife was living in the United Kingdom with their two kids as she couldn’t find a job in Ghana.
In a report by 3news.com, the senior broadcaster, real name, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, added that his wife refused to return after staying overseas for a while, forcing him to travel to the UK often to check on his family.
“I used to buy tickets and travel on weekends just to make love to my wife and check on the family. I was young, and I could afford it. So why not,” KKD said and added that “I got tired of the long-distance relationship. So I quit my job," to go and live with my family.
According to him, the job "gave me a house, a company car, a chauffeur and a good salary to save my marriage. If the mountain does not come to Mohammed, he must go to the mountain".
