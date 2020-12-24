According to the 'Susuka' singer, the celebrated broadcaster should have done away with everything the white man has invented to prove that he is totally emancipated mentally. As such, he said KKD should have used the 'gong gong' beater to express his opinion and not any digital and technical equipment.

Speaking on Kastle FM, he said: “ social media that the person used to air his views are for the whites. Even the microphone that he used in the radio studio to make the point was manufactured by our slave masters".

Ace broadcaster, KKD DCX

“So he shouldn’t have even used any of this innovative foreign medium to relay his views if he truly believes in a slave mentality,” he told Amansan Krakyeon, host of the show on Kastle FM.

Emphasizing his point, Kofi Kinaata said “he should have shouted or used a gong gong beater to express his opinion if he truly believes in mental emancipation. Why use the microphone done by the Europeans?”

kofi Kinaata

The singer, real name Martin King Arthur, added that it’s not just about adopting local names that will erase the impression that Africans are still not liberated and enslaved by Europeans.

Kofi Kinaata becomes the latest to criticize KKD over his comment that went viral and attracted tons of backlash on social media. The broadcaster and fashion whilst speaking on Zylofon FM about he doesn't an English name quizzed “Are our names so evil?"

He continued that "are they so bad that because you want to go to church, somebody has to change your name? I don’t understand it. So I insisted on using Kwasi Kyei Darwkah to make a statement that the first name is not English, the middle name is not English and the last names certainly not English".

“Emancipate yourself from mental slavery. None but ourselves can free our minds. Think of your ancestors who were whipped on the back and forced to accept another man’s names. Why then in freedom do I still want to fall into that trap and call myself by another man’s name," he said.

“Whatever they do elsewhere, we can do same here but we don’t have to be like them because we are we and they are they,” he added while singing Bob Marley’s song, ‘Redemption Song’.