KKD tells how he uses his girlfriend's 'wetness' to turn over pages on live TV (WATCH)

In a recent conversation on Joy News about Togbe Afede XIV’s decision to return the ex-gratia paid him for serving on the Council of State, KKD employed featured details of sensual moments with his girlfriend to prove that he is an avid reader.

"I am an avid reader; my girlfriend gets upset sometimes,” KKD, said and added that “there was a time we were lying in bed; I will read and I will touch her. And she thought we were going to make love and she rose over to it. And I said ‘no no, I was just using the wetness to turn over the pages’. I read because that’s who I am.”

These words of KKD have left social media users lingering on, as many struggle to connect the dots of KKD's allusion to the subject matter of discussion. "How did we move from ex-gratia convo to ‘using wetness to turn pages’. Ei KKD," a Twitter user wrote after posting a video of KKD's sensual comment.

The post has been attracting comments from tweeps. "For your man ein head inside, he spoil there oooo," Citi TV reporter, Olele Salvador wrote. Another Twitter user said "does anyone remember back when Embassy Pleasure or so was on TV & this same guy used to host & would pretend he could rap only to mumble through the lyrics of LL Cool J’s “I Need Love” like no one would know? Yeah this is kind of like that, huh?".