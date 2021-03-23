Kwaku Darkwah Kyei-Darkwah, who has openly admitted he is a homosexual, held a live Instagram interview a few hours ago where he led a discussion on the empowerment of the LGBTQI community, crediting pioneers, among other things.

While moderating the discussion, Kwaku Darkwah Kyei-Darkwah opened the floor for two of his panellists to discuss their husbands and other related matters.

“Everyone has something to say, but I just want to say that it is totally fine,” one of his panellists said. “For me, it's not about your sexuality per se, but it's about being able to give credit where credit is due.”

He continued: “If you are going to be gender-bending or gender fluid with your clothing, give credit where credit is due because you were not the first person to do that and you will not be the last person to do that.”

“And let's not worship at the altar of someone that jumps on something so late when trans and queer people of colour have been doing something forever.”

“If you know that someone is doing something and getting loads praise for it, do the research and educate yourself. Because it's a lot more palatable for society to see a white person on the front cover [of magazines/tabloids],” he added.

Watch the full video below.