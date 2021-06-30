Kobi Rana slams parliamentarians for praying against LGBT community in Ghana

It is alleged that the prayer was to help the lawmakers in their deliberations on a private member’s bill that has been submitted to the legislature to amend and tighten the grey areas in the current law on the phenomenon, as well as prescribe sanctions to be meted out to violators of the law.

MPs pray against LGBTQ+ ahead of private member’s bill to criminalize it in Ghana Pulse Ghana

Reacting to this, Kobi Rana has said prayers against the LGBTQI community will not end police and military brutality, solve unemployment and the unbearable cost of living in Ghana.

“Here are Ghana leaders praying today. They are praying against LGBT and planning to criminalize it. I am sure that will stop police and military from killing citizens, get jobs for unemployed youth and solve the unbearable cost of living,” he captioned the viral video of parliamentarians praying against the LGBTQI community.

He further accused them of corruption and labelled them as ‘thieves praying against sex.’ He said their action is a plan to shift attention from the problems and failures they must fix, adding that Ghana will be the laughing stock in the international press.

“Not forgetting their own corruption. Thieves praying against sex. How will somebody's vagina, penis and asshole fix your country? You will do anything to shift attention from the problems and failures you must fix. The world must be rolling on the floor with laughter,” he added.

Fellow actor Lawyer Nti also expressed his view about the viral video Kobi Rana shared.

According to him, he is trying to wrap his head around the actions of the parliamentarians.