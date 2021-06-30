Kobi Rana slams parliamentarians for praying against LGBT community in Ghana

On Tuesday, June 29, some members of Ghana’s parliament were captured on camera praying against the threat of LGBTQI activities in the country.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
Ghanaian filmmaker and actor Kobi Rana has slammed parliamentarians for praying against the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI) community in Ghana.
On Tuesday, June 29, some members of Ghana’s parliament were captured on camera praying against the threat of LGBTQI activities in the country.
It is alleged that the prayer was to help the lawmakers in their deliberations on a private member’s bill that has been submitted to the legislature to amend and tighten the grey areas in the current law on the phenomenon, as well as prescribe sanctions to be meted out to violators of the law.
Reacting to this, Kobi Rana has said prayers against the LGBTQI community will not end police and military brutality, solve unemployment and the unbearable cost of living in Ghana.
“Here are Ghana leaders praying today. They are praying against LGBT and planning to criminalize it. I am sure that will stop police and military from killing citizens, get jobs for unemployed youth and solve the unbearable cost of living,” he captioned the viral video of parliamentarians praying against the LGBTQI community.
He further accused them of corruption and labelled them as ‘thieves praying against sex.’ He said their action is a plan to shift attention from the problems and failures they must fix, adding that Ghana will be the laughing stock in the international press.
“Not forgetting their own corruption. Thieves praying against sex. How will somebody's vagina, penis and asshole fix your country? You will do anything to shift attention from the problems and failures you must fix. The world must be rolling on the floor with laughter,” he added.
Fellow actor Lawyer Nti also expressed his view about the viral video Kobi Rana shared.
According to him, he is trying to wrap his head around the actions of the parliamentarians.
“I don't actually get it. Are they praying to God to change the sexuality of the people in Ghana who already identify as gays and lesbians or they are praying to God to kill those people or miraculously change their minds as they sleep in the night so they forget about their sexuality?” he said.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh