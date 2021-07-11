KOD questions why Sam Korankye’s daughter wore ‘LGBT’ colours for her wedding (SCREENSHOT)

While her wedding has been praised by many members of Royalhouse Chapel church and some social media users, others have questioned her fashion choice, especially during her wedding reception. Among critics include KOD, who seems to be confused about why Naa opted for colours that represents the LGBT community.

“The colours,” KOD commented under MC Nathaniel Attoh’s photos he shared from the wedding on his Instagram page.

Nathaniel, however, was quick to debunk the speculations surrounding Naa Dromo’s choice of colours, saying it’s been her choice of wedding colours since childhood.

“Rainbow colours,” Nathaniel responded to KOD’s comment. “The bride’s choice of wedding colours since childhood.”

Pulse Ghana

He said Naa Dromo’s father took time to explain the meaning of the colours after the church ceremony. Nathaniel disclosed that Sam Korankye said the rainbow colours existed before the LGBT community adopted it as a sign of symbol.

“Apostle Sam Korankye-Ankrah took time to explain it after the church ceremony. That these rainbow colours existed way before the LGBT adopted it as a sign of identity, which is fact,” he added.

KOD didn’t respond to Nathaniel Attoh’s comment.

Meanwhile, Naa Dromo received a shocking gift at her wedding reception.

Naa received many gifts Saturday, however, the one that tops it all is a huge sum of cash from her friends.

Before presenting the cheque, her friends said they’ve gone beyond the old local wedding gifts and that they have gone international.

“We usually do apotoyewa , asanka [earthenware dish] and all of that, but we have gone international,” one of Naa's female friends who led the presentation said. “So, we are not doing apotoyewa, woma [pestle] and things. Today, we have a cheque for Lady Naa Dromo Nimo. We present to her $1 million.”