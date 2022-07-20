The adorable wife of the Ghanaian journalist who works with Angel FM stormed his workplace to surprise him as he turns a year older. Mrs Miracle Adomah, paid her husband an unannounced visit when he was presenting his show.
Kofi Adomah cries on live radio as wife storms his radio show to wish him happy birthday
Kofi Adomah ‘Nwanwani’ was brought to tears following a surprise from his wife.
The gesture saw the Kofi TV CEO breaking down into tears upon seeing his wife showing up to celebrate him.
Speaking on why he got emotional after seeing the wife, Kofi gave details about his journey with his wife whilst holding back his tears. Kofi Adoma's father-in-law was also present and advised him to remain thankful to God for His mercies.
"Remember where you were and when you do, give thanks to God. While you do these, be hopeful that this is the beginning; God will do more for you. May God be with you," the in-law said in the video below.
https://youtu.be/02SomDsujtw
