The Ghanaian highlife singer passed on Sunday, 2nd February 2020, with reports that he suffered cardiac arrest in Cape Coast. According to new reports, breaking the hearts of fans, the singer died on his daughter’s birthday.

This information was made known by a broadcast journalist with Accra based radio station Class FM. The presenter, Nene Kabutey Dosoo, shared a picture of a very young girl, disclosing that she is the daughter of Kofi B.

Via his Facebook post, he wrote “Kofi B died on his daughter's birthday. How is this girl going to celebrate future birthdays” The post has attracted sympathy from his followers who sympathized with the little girl.

A Facebook user with the name John Wick Sicario wrote: “May the Lord be her strength” and another said “So sad... God is in control”. See a screenshot the post below.