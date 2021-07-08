Kofi Kinaata details why he walked off VGMAs stage during Castro tribute performance

Kofi Kinaata who was introduced to the music scene by his Takoradi native joined Kurl Songx and Sarkodie for the Castro tribute performance.

In an interview on TV Africa, he has detailed that he walked off the stage because it became a very emotional moment for him after he sang the first verse because he could not continue reminiscing the times he performed with Castro.

“I was going to be very much engaged alongside Kurl Songx and Sarkodie. When I started my verse, usually it is him and I on stage, I didn’t know what was happening so I just got off the stage,” he said

According to Kofi Kinaata, he cried when he got backstage. He explains that Castro was a mentor, a Godfather and a big inspiration for him since he was young.

“He [Castro] is from Effiakuma. Most of the time when we were kids, when we watch tv and see people performing, we feel like they are on TV because they’re from certain areas. They are on TV because they are in Accra. So for me to see Castro from Effiakuma on TV, it was very big,” he said.

The Ghanaian Hip Life legend, born Theophilus Tagoe, but known as ‘Castro Under Fire’, disappeared on the 6th of July, 2014 at a Beach in Ada during a jet ski cruise with Janet Bandu, a female friend.

According to reports the two, while on holiday with the Gyan brothers opted for a jet ski cruise at a resort close to the Ada estuary and they never returned but their jet ski was later found with a life jacket hanging on it.

Their bodies have not been found either, hence, they have been legally considered dead as according to Ghana's laws, a person who goes missing for seven are to be declared dead.