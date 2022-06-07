Kofi Kinata breaks down in tears, emotional video pops up

Kinaata was thrilling guests with a live band performance of his songs at the thanksgiving of the funeral including his hit song, Thy Grace which had guests sing along from word to word.

Some excited patrons were filming the performance as they heartily sang along with the artiste, an action that caused the artiste to become emotional.

It wasn’t long until tears began trickling down his eyes over the massive outpour of love, which interrupted his performance. He was consoled by guests before being led to his seat.

The video was shared by a fan with the handle @_MukadasMaestro on Twitter who captioned saying:

"Kofi Kinaata crying whiles singing his own song. Sweetest video I’ve even seen. Good music is like a bullet."

Watch video below:

About Kofi Kinaata

Kofi Kinaata is a Ghanaian musician and songwriter from Takoradi. He is noted for his Fante rap and freestyle and therefore known as the Fante Rap God (FRG). Apart from his rap prowess, he has grown into a very good singer taking the highlife genre by storm.