In an interview with Roselyn Felli on Prime Morning Wednesday, the legendary musician indicated that his name, “Kojo Antwi,” might be changed next year (2023) for reasons he prefers to keep close to his chest in the meantime.
Kojo Antwi hints at name change in 2023
Legendary musician Kojo Antwi, also known as “Mr. Music Man,” has disclosed plans to change his name as part of re-branding.
Recommended articles
Having been in the music industry for decades, he believes there is more to be done to improve his music career, hence the need to re-brand and give more of himself for music lovers.
“Next year we will be pursuing something else. There is a change of name coming,” he revealed.
Even though he might change the name, he said, “I can always go back and tap into it, but I still believe there’s a lot that I have that is not out there. So the book has other things that come to it. There’s a whole lot coming.”
Mr. Music Man, as he is known, also said on the show that people misjudge his genre of music, stating that he is not a highlife musician as people think. “My music is called Afro Pop, African Popular Music,” he explained.
Considering the fact that highlife elements are found in his songs, he asserted that he does all genres because he was blessed with a voice to sing all kinds of music.
Kojo Antwi, also known as "Mr. Music Man", is a Ghanaian Afro pop, highlife and reggae musical artist. He has 22 albums to his name, with "Tom & Jerry" became one of his most popular songs in West Africa Ghana. A former Ghamro chairman.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh