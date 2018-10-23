Pulse.com.gh logo
Kojo Antwi schools Ghanaian artistes

The Veteran musician however charged the present crop musicians to focus on improving their inability to stage live performances.

Legendary highlife musician Kojo Antwi has disclosed that as a musician, one needs a repertoire of about 30 minutes that can make you sustain audience if you want to be a top notch.

Speaking in an interview on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra with Doctar Cann, he said the difference between the new crop of musicians and that of the old ones is,

you have musicians who come out of the studio before they become musicians, and you hear a lot of people complaining of their inability to play live shows.”

The multiple award-winning highlife gem also revealed that he started singing on stage before entering the studio.

“I started on stage before entering the studio. They enter studio before coming to the stage, so they have to be groomed for the stage, even when you have just a single out, it is not the time for you to go out there and play, that’s my advice. You need a repertoire of about 30 minutes that can sustain an audience.”

Kojo Antwi, however charged the present crop musicians to focus on improving their inability to stage live performances.

The veteran is also known for his love songs like ‘Amireka’, ‘Medo fo pa’ and many others.

