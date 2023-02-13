Kojo Antwi’s GH¢14m fundraiser not for father’s funeral – Rep

He said it is instead to set up The Maestro’s Love and Care Foundation which will provide scholarships to needy children and support for the visually impaired in society.

The representative added that the move was necessitated by calls from Antwi’s loved ones who wanted to donate towards his father’s funeral. In response, Antwi decided to create a GoFundMe account to make the process organized and smooth, while also using the opportunity to support the underprivileged in memory of his late father.

The GoFundMe fundraiser published under the ‘Funerals & Memorials’ category seeks to raise £1,000,000, an equivalent of GH₵14,741,026.20.

The last checks on the account saw that he had raised £500 from two donors.

On the page opened in the name of Kojo Antwi, he also adds his bank details for people who would like to donate through the banks.

Meanwhile on Saturday, February 11, 2023, the veteran singer held a 40-day observance ceremony for his late father, Opanin Kwadwo Asiamah Tano Asubonten, at the Tesano Police Mess Forecourt, ahead of the main funeral.