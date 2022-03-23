The wedding which has become the talk of the town online because of its extravaganza and opulence, sees young Ghanaian businessman, Kojo Jones marrying his lover, Racheal Osei, at a star-studded event.
Kojo Jones and beautiful wife break the internet with #TheJonesBond22 wedding (WATCH)
Ghanaian social media platforms are being flooded with a wedding ceremony that is going on in Kumasi.
The wedding hashtagged #TheJonesBond22 courted attention yesterday after Kojo Jones paraded a long convoy of luxury cars to the Ashanti Region for his wedding.
According to reports, Kojo Jones's newly married wife who lives abroad has family ties to the Manhyia Royal home, hence, a grandeur ceremony that has gotten Ghanaian tabloids busy. The traditional wedding happened at a plush mansion in Kumasi.
Actor Majid Michel, the Adinkra Pie couple (Anita and her husband) who also went viral with their opulent wedding, also graced the ceremony that over 20 groomsmen and bridesmaids.
Anita's mother, who is known as the owner of Anita Hotels, was also present at the gathering alongside NDC’s Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Sylvester Mensah, NPP’s Alan Kyeremanten’s sister, Gladys and many others.
Pulse.com.gh has also gathered the newly married couple will also hold a white wedding which is expected to happen in Accra on this coming weekend's Sunday. Whilst we wait for that, see some of the highlights from the traditional wedding below.
