Kojo Jones and beautiful wife break the internet with #TheJonesBond22 wedding (WATCH)

The wedding hashtagged #TheJonesBond22 courted attention yesterday after Kojo Jones paraded a long convoy of luxury cars to the Ashanti Region for his wedding.

According to reports, Kojo Jones's newly married wife who lives abroad has family ties to the Manhyia Royal home, hence, a grandeur ceremony that has gotten Ghanaian tabloids busy. The traditional wedding happened at a plush mansion in Kumasi.

Actor Majid Michel, the Adinkra Pie couple (Anita and her husband) who also went viral with their opulent wedding, also graced the ceremony that over 20 groomsmen and bridesmaids.

#TheJonesBond22 wedding Pulse Ghana

Anita's mother, who is known as the owner of Anita Hotels, was also present at the gathering alongside NDC’s Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Sylvester Mensah, NPP’s Alan Kyeremanten’s sister, Gladys and many others.