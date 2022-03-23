RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kojo Jones and beautiful wife break the internet with #TheJonesBond22 wedding (WATCH)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian social media platforms are being flooded with a wedding ceremony that is going on in Kumasi.

#TheJonesBond22 wedding
#TheJonesBond22 wedding

The wedding which has become the talk of the town online because of its extravaganza and opulence, sees young Ghanaian businessman, Kojo Jones marrying his lover, Racheal Osei, at a star-studded event.

Recommended articles

The wedding hashtagged #TheJonesBond22 courted attention yesterday after Kojo Jones paraded a long convoy of luxury cars to the Ashanti Region for his wedding.

According to reports, Kojo Jones's newly married wife who lives abroad has family ties to the Manhyia Royal home, hence, a grandeur ceremony that has gotten Ghanaian tabloids busy. The traditional wedding happened at a plush mansion in Kumasi.

Actor Majid Michel, the Adinkra Pie couple (Anita and her husband) who also went viral with their opulent wedding, also graced the ceremony that over 20 groomsmen and bridesmaids.

#TheJonesBond22 wedding
#TheJonesBond22 wedding #TheJonesBond22 wedding Pulse Ghana

Anita's mother, who is known as the owner of Anita Hotels, was also present at the gathering alongside NDC’s Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Sylvester Mensah, NPP’s Alan Kyeremanten’s sister, Gladys and many others.

Pulse.com.gh has also gathered the newly married couple will also hold a white wedding which is expected to happen in Accra on this coming weekend's Sunday. Whilst we wait for that, see some of the highlights from the traditional wedding below.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

My mother ruined my father’s plans for us, abandoned him - Shatta Wale (Watch)

Shatta Wale

Stephanie Benson shows her 'kitty' to husband on facetime; advises women (video)

Stephanie Benson

34-year-old man slapped by Afia Schwarzenegger weeps, speaks on viral video

Afia Schwazenegger slap victim speaks

Kojo Jones heads to Kumasi with long convoy of luxury cars to marry (WATCH)

Kojo Jones