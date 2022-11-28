Kojo Jones earns PhD from Switzerland; says 'it must impact lives' (PHOTOS)

“There are many holders of academic doctorate certificates across the world. I aspire to be a European Professional Doctorate (EPD) holder with the aim of impacting lives and humanity through practical and sustainable solutions to human problems in Ghana and the entire African continent,” he said.

Pulse Ghana

“Transforming and empowering people using effective leadership and business application models will promote real independence and self-sustenance on the continent. And my primary occupation will be to leverage contacts and networks to promote and project industrialization,” he added.

Jones-Mensah, who reportedly has a political ambition, was awarded European Professional Doctorate with ‘Distinction in Global Leadership’ on 25th November, 2022, at the 7th convocation ceremony held in Dubai by the Rushford Business School, Switzerland.

The young affluent Ghanaian entrepreneur is the CEO of Empire Domus Group and Keta indigene. He also runs The Kojo Jones-Mensah (KJM) Foundation, which has been his establishment's philanthropy arm responsible for providing potable water, education and women/youth empowerment to underprivileged people and vulnerable communities.

Pulse Ghana

Kojo Jones is one of the rich and famous kids in Ghana. It became more obvious after he held a flamboyant wedding that got Ghanaians talking over him pouring too much money into the ceremony that was held for three days between Kumasi and Accra.