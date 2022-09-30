Kojo Jones named ‘Young Business Leader’ at 2022 African Achievers Awards

Mr. Jones-Mensah's exceptional strides in business and numerous humanitarian impacts throughout the years came up tops in his category for celebration.

He beat off competition from other nominees to receive the coveted prize of the year at a resplendent ceremony hosted by first black woman and longest serving member in the UK Parliament, Hon Diane Julie Abbott.

After receiving the award from Her Excellency Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, the former President of Mauritius, Mr. Jones-Mensah was full of joy for the honour.

“Honestly, I’m very grateful for such an honour. To the best of my knowledge, all we do is for the good of humanity and to receive this, means everything to me. All I can say is thank you.

"This means a lot to me. This means that even from afar people are watching and that alone challenges me to do better. I wasn’t expecting it but to be here, I’m grateful to the organisers,” he said.

This year’s African Achievers Awards ceremony and summit was under the theme, “Sustainable Development in Africa; Through Innovation, Preservation and Green Energy.”

The Empire Domus CEO, Kojo Jones-Mensah now joins the alumni of African Achievers Awards which comprise a long list of diplomats, philosophers, politicians, activists, business leaders and tech experts to change the African narrative to that of a serious people desirous of contributing to positive transformation.

Kojo Jones is the CEO of Empire Domus, a Ghanaian privately owned real estate company delivering high taste prestigious and exclusive homes throughout Ghana and Africa.

Mr Jones-Mensah in addition leads the team as the founder of the Kojo Jones-Mensah Foundation (KJM), a non-profit organisation providing potable water to the remotest parts of Ghana. The Foundation also provides scholarships for brilliant but needy students as well as school supplies to underprivileged communities and individuals.

Kojo Jones-Mensah also owns KJM Trading, a commodity company that deals in fertilizers, other farm inputs, ethanol, sugar, rice, copper and others. KJM Farms is another company under the belt of Mr. Jones-Mensah.

Achievers Media was founded by Tonye Rex Idaminabo, a lawyer. The first award was presented to Archbishop Desmond Tutu in 2011 in recognition of his fight for human rights, justice, and peace.