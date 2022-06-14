Kojo Manuel has been nominated in the “Best Radio Personality” and “Best Hypeman/MC” categories.
Kojo Manuel bags two nominations at the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA
Touted as the best ‘Hypeman’ in Ghana, Kojo Manuel of Ghana’s no.1 urban radio station, YFM gets two nominations at the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA
The 2022 edition of the biggest Ghanaian entertainment gathering in the Diaspora is scheduled to come off on Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Tribeca Performing Arts Centre in New York.
In the “Best Hypeman/MC” category, he faces Jerry Adjorlolo, George Bannerman, MC Jerome, Ogee The MC, Doreen Avio, Jay Foley, Jay Tyme and MC Kabutey.
While in the “Best Radio Personality” category, Kojo Manuel comes up against Citi FM’s Bernard Avle, Andy Dosty of Multimedia Group, Adom FM’s Ohemaa Woyegy3, Multimedia’s Lexis Bill, Giovanni Caleb of Media General, Doreen Avio of Multimedia Group, Dr Pounds, Nana Romeo, DJ Slim.
“The King of the M I C” is poised to sweep home both awards.
Nyantakyi Kusi Emmanuel popularly known as Kojo Manuel is the host of the most exciting and fun-packed radio program “Drye of Your Lyfe” on Y 107.9 fm. He does not only come across as a radio presenter but doubles as an Event Host, MC, Hypeman and artiste.
He was crowned as the Best Event Hypeman at the Ghana Event Awards 2021 & Best MC at Ghana DJ Awards 2019, and also the Best Hypeman at the Y Clash of the DJs 2022. He has hosted some of the biggest events in Ghana and recently in Cote D’Ivoire at the La Sunday event with Afrochella.
